Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,872 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,872 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. 787,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

