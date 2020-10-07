Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,610 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,610 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,135 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 49,675 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,370 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.