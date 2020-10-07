Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,667 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.28. 2,066,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,038. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

