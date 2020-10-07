Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $946,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $3.80 on Wednesday, hitting $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,429,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4253 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.