Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 585.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $343.90. 3,068,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,859. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.64 and a 200-day moving average of $299.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total value of $20,161,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,345,834 shares in the company, valued at $32,397,536,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,145 shares of company stock valued at $165,428,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

