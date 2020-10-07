Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) Trading 1.7% Higher

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.38. 793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 46,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.51% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.