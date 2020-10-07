Fusion Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and Liquid. Fusion has a market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,973.60 or 1.03020503 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,493,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,923,919 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Liquid, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

