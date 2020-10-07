FUTURAX (FTXT) Market Capitalization Hits $7,899.93

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Mercatox. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $7,899.93 and $6,630.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00080189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 262.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00068483 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000294 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021158 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008164 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

