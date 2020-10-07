FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $7,899.93 and $6,630.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Hotbit. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00080189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 262.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00068483 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000294 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021158 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008164 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

