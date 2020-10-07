Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) Shares Up 1%

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)’s stock price shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.95. 5,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 10,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,376 shares during the period. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF makes up about 9.0% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 77.59% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF worth $50,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

