Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Acquires 140 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.69. 663,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338,217. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

