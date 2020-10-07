Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Buys 1,362 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,354,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

