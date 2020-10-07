Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lowered its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up 2.3% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 67,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $235.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.12 and its 200 day moving average is $246.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

