Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Invests $1.76 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 212,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $98.90.

