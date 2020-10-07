Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Purchases 3,880 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 208.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.6% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.20.

NYSE:NOC traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.69. 32,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.78. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

