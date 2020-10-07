Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Purchases 600 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.0% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,850,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 6,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in AT&T by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

NYSE T traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. 1,749,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,093,441. The company has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

