Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Purchases 700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.8% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524,792 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 829,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,764,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

