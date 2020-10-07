Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.4% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,341,377 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after buying an additional 1,435,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after buying an additional 702,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $8.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.92. The stock had a trading volume of 191,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,867. The company has a market capitalization of $298.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.45. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.