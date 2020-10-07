Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.3% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,624,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average is $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,558.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

