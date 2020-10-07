Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Sells 140 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.0% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,459.02. 93,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,238. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $986.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,531.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,412.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

