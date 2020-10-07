Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Sells 1,785 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 3.1% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $11,023,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.24.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.64. The stock had a trading volume of 31,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,321. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.69 and its 200-day moving average is $174.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $203.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

