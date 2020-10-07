Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Sells 240 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 1.7% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in CSX by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,545. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

