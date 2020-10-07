Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $934.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to post sales of $934.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $926.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $943.34 million. Gartner posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of IT stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.62. 482,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,454. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.48. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at $93,868,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $115,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,822.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 179.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Gartner by 128.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

