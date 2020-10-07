Geeq (GEEQ) Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Geeq has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00004257 BTC on popular exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $460,861.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00259882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00036245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00084508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.01532608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00157503 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,066,665 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

