Geeq Price Down 38.5% This Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $450,934.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00004387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,066,665 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

