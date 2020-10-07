Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Reaches $11.66 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $11.66 million and $3.40 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009350 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, DEx.top and The Rock Trading.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00259202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00083917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.01527445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00157347 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 11,693,070 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

