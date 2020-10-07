General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 3.5% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,233 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 130,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,673. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

