General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,136 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 714.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $31.62. 11,788,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,379,142. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

