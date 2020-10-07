Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generation Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.00. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $32.18.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90). Analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

