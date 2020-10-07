GeoCoin (GEO) Trading 6.3% Higher This Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $642,261.87 and $268.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00439720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,664.75 or 0.99975013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00045967 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

