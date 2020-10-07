GET Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44,800.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $44,800.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.31 or 0.04910237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00031947 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

