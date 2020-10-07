GetBusy (LON:GETB) Trading 1.3% Higher

GetBusy PLC (LON:GETB) shares traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.50 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.99). 18,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 37,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of GetBusy from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get GetBusy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $36.82 million and a PE ratio of 250.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.64.

GetBusy (LON:GETB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 1.64 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About GetBusy (LON:GETB)

GetBusy Plc develops and sells document management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company focuses on electronic document management, communication, and productivity. It offers SmartVault, a cloud document management system for small and medium enterprises; and Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management system designed for medium to large enterprise businesses, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.