GETECH Group (LON:GTC) Posts Earnings Results

GETECH Group (LON:GTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.19) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

GTC traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 12 ($0.16). 203,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,155. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.73. GETECH Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27.70 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.45.

About GETECH Group

Getech Group Plc provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers Globe, a geospatial information product provides paleogeographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of natural resources. It also provides Regional Reports provides depth analysis for exploration areas.

