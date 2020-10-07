GHOSTPRISM Hits 1-Day Volume of $266,642.00 (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $266,642.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00022407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00259519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00035794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00083550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.01525786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00157776 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 2,813,808 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.