Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Shares Up 1.6%

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.82. 16,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 30,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,979,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,847 shares during the period. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF accounts for 10.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 91.29% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $127,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

