GoByte (GBX) Price Tops $0.0266

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. GoByte has a market cap of $195,334.17 and approximately $5,240.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002904 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

