Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Gold Resource stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 291,986 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 373.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $64,000.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

