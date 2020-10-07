Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Down 16%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)’s stock price traded down 16% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. 4,328,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 1,211,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 74.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gold Resource by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 72.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 18,158 shares during the period.

About Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

