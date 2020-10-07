Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) to Buy

Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock remained flat at $$8.78 during midday trading on Wednesday.
About Tokyu Fudosan
Featured Article: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.