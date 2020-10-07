Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) to Buy

Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock remained flat at $$8.78 during midday trading on Wednesday.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company's Urban Development segment develops, leases, and operates office buildings, retail facilities, rental residences, and other properties; and sells properties.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.