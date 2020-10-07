Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to post sales of $380.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.00 million. Graco reported sales of $400.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,589,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $67,884.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,796.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,379 shares of company stock worth $26,047,644. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. 14,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,149. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. Graco has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.