Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.00

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of -1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.

About Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

Grasim Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells viscose staple fiber, chemicals, cement, and textiles in India and internationally. The company operates through Fibre and Pulp, Chemicals, Cement, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress material, knitted wear, and non-woven applications; and wood pulp.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Grasim Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grasim Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.