Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.72

Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several analysts have commented on GPEAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HSBC raised Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

