GreenMed (GRMD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One GreenMed token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GreenMed alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $511.62 or 0.04829919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032181 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed (GRMD) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.