GreenMed (GRMD) Price Down 55.9% Over Last Week

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. One GreenMed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.07 or 0.04858309 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io

