Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 1,141,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,549,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

GRPN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $583.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $395.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter worth about $1,971,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Groupon by 92.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,968,110 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,383 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter worth about $275,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter worth about $1,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

