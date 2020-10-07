GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Trading 0.8% Higher

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.33. 200,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 305,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on GT Gold from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get GT Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $251.45 million and a P/E ratio of -14.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.42.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that GT Gold Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$113,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,417,500.

About GT Gold (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.