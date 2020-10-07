Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of TSE:GCG opened at C$23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$15.26 and a 1 year high of C$28.88. The company has a market cap of $662.31 million and a P/E ratio of -13.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.43.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.