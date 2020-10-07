Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.
Shares of TSE:GCG opened at C$23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$15.26 and a 1 year high of C$28.88. The company has a market cap of $662.31 million and a P/E ratio of -13.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.43.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
