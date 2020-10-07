GXChain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.59 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $26.80 million and $9.59 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00003867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001287 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000596 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000174 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000941 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

