Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.98 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.43.

In other news, insider Gerald Harvey acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.45 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of A$1,000,350.00 ($714,535.71).

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

