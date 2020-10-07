Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

HWKN has been the topic of several other reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawkins from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawkins from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawkins has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of HWKN opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $500.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $171,606.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,993.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $985,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hawkins by 13.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hawkins by 46.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hawkins by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

